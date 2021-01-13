Dewa’s space project inaugurated by Sheik Mohammed.

An initiative to enhance the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority’s (Dewa) capabilities and train Emirati professionals to use space technologies was inaugurated by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Space-D will take benefit of Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and blockchain to exchange information with the help of satellite communications and earth observation technologies.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and chairman of the Dubai Executive Council was also present at the function.

The space-D project highlights the launch of a satellite equipped with the latest imaging and satellite communication technologies

The program will also provide enhancing flexibility and coordination in monitoring and managing electricity and water networks, as well as the proper and speedy assessment of the impact of weather and climate change on energy supplies and energy infrastructure. The project is working to establish global leadership in every sector