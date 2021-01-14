Commodity Market: Gold prices fall sharply

In the Indian markets the price of gold has slipped down sharply. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the February gold futures was down 0.9% or Rs. 450 to Rs. 48,860 per 10 gram. Silver futures slumped 1.4% or Rs. 900 to Rs. 65,127 per kg.

In the Kerala market the price of gold has again slipped down. On Thursday, the price of sovereign gold has depreciated by Rs.360 to reach at Rs. 36,600 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs.4575 down by Rs.45. In last one week the price of gold has been depreciated by Rs. 1800.

In the international market, the price of spot gold was lower by 0.3% at $1,840 an ounce.