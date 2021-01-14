Google removes loan ? applications from Play Store

Most Indians download loan applications from the Play Store. Google reviews applications based on user suggestions and warnings from government agencies. Google then issued notices to some applications. ‘We have reviewed hundreds of personal loan applications in India based on suggestions and warnings submitted by users and government agencies. Applications found to be in violation of our user security policies are immediately removed from the Play Store. Applications that do not do so will be removed without further notice,‘ Suzanne Frey, Google’s vice president of product, Android security, and privacy, said in a blog post.

In addition, Suzanne Frey said she will continue to assist law enforcement in investigations into the matter. Google’s move comes shortly after the arrest of a Chinese national and an Indian man in Thane as part of an investigation by Telangana police into a scam involving an instant loan application.

Also read: Theatre screening Master fined for not abiding by covid protocols!!!