Health Minister says no need to worry about getting vaccinated; More people can be made safer…

Thiruvananthapuram: Health Minister KK Shailaja said that the preparations for the distribution of Covid vaccine have been completed. The minister was speaking at a vaccine workshop. No need to worry about getting vaccinated. If there are any minor problems, there is no need to be afraid.

It is hoped that with the advent of the vaccine, more people will be able to stay safe. Do not assume that the first dose is safe. Precautions should be continued until the second dose is taken. It is hoped that the vaccine distribution will be completed successfully. She said the vaccine was an important weapon in the fight against the disease.

Meanwhile, the Covid vaccine, which has been delivered to three regional centers in the state, will be distributed to district centers from today. Vaccinations will be held at 133 centers from Saturday. More than 100 vaccination centers will be set up in each district as more vaccines become available. The second dose should be taken 28 days after the first dose. The next phase of the vaccine will reach Kerala by the first week of February.