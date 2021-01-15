Finance Minister Thomas Issac bags a record. Know more

Thiruvananthapuram: Finance Minister Thomas Issac has set a record for the longest budget speech. This time the budget speech was 3.18 hours long. The Finance Minister’s speech enumerated the five-year welfare schemes of the government and explained the circumstances that led to the financial crisis.

He also quoted occasional poems from the beginning of his speech. It is also noteworthy that this time only the poems of the school students were quoted. However, the opposition groups make trouble for the Finance Minister’s longest budget speech. According to the rule, the budget committee must meet at nine o’clock on Fridays and end at 12.30. MLA M. Ummer pointed out this.

