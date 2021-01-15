Government blacklists 9 Chinese companies including Xiaomi

The Donald Trump administration has blacklisted 9 more Chinese companies. The US administration has blacklisted Chinese companies including popular smartphone brand Xiaomi. The US government took this decision alleging that these companies has connection to Chinese military. US has till now blacklisted 40 Chinese companies

Apart from Xiami Corporation, the additional firms blacklisted include Advanced Micro-Fabrication Equipment Inc. (AMEC), Luokong Technology Corporation (LKCO), Beijing Zhongguancun Development Investment Center, GOWIN Semiconductor Corp, Grand China Air Company (GCAC), Global Tone Communication Technology (GTCOM), China National Aviation Holding Co. Ltd. (CNAH) and Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC).

“The Department is determined to highlight and counter the People’s Republic of China’s (PRC) Military-Civil Fusion development strategy, which supports the modernization goals of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) by ensuring its access to advanced technologies and expertise acquired and developed by even those PRC companies, universities, and research programs that appear to be civilian entities,” the US Defense Department said in its statement.