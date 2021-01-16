Corona variant not yet recognized; Britain closes borders….

London: Britain has decided to close its borders after discovering a variant of the yet-to-be-identified corona virus. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced that all borders will be closed from Monday morning. A new corona virus variant has been reported in Brazil. The ban started since Friday for travelers from South America and Portugal.

Boris Johnson said the new rules would take effect until February 15. The Covid Negative Certificate is mandatory for those arriving in the UK from Monday. Those arriving in the country must stay on quarantine. If the test is negative after five days, the quarantine should be continued for 10 days.

He added that these laws would apply across the UK and also tighten controls at the border and within the country. He added that more steps should be taken to prevent new strains of the virus from entering the country.