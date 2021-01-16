Covid vaccination: WHO praises Modi govt

New Delhi: The World Health Organization (WHO) has said that India has the largest vaccination drive in the world. Following the inauguration of the vaccine by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the World Health Organization (WHO) took to Twitter to praise India and Narendra Modi. The congratulatory note was posted on the official Twitter account of the World Health Organization’s South East Regional Office.

The organization has also shared pictures of people receiving the vaccine. The World Health Organization (WHO) has tweeted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched the first phase of the world’s largest corona vaccine drive targeting 300 million people. On the day of the inauguration, the organization said that about 100 people from the priority category had been vaccinated at 3,006 centers.

