Shiv Sena to make new history in West Bengal

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena has taken a new step in West Bengal in the Assembly elections. Shiv Sena has decided to contest in the West Bengal assembly polls. The decision was taken at a meeting convened by party chief and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. The Trinamool Congress and the BJP have been active in campaigning in Bengal. The Left-Congress alliance has already begun seat-sharing talks.

“So, here is the much-awaited update. After discussions with Party Chief Shri Uddhav Thackeray, Shivsena has decided to contest the West Bengal Assembly Elections. We are reaching Kolkata soon,” Mr. Raut, an MP and the party’s top spokesperson tweeted.

