Abu Dhabi issues coronavirus testing, travel protocols

Abu Dhabi has issued new coronavirus testing, travel protocols. The Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee in Abu Dhabi has issued the new guidelines.

According to the new guidelines, passengers arriving from ‘green’ countries, regions and territories, must take a PCR test on arrival and again on day six, without the need to quarantine. Those arriving from other countries must take a PCR test on arrival, quarantine for 10 days and take a PCR test on the eighth day.

As per the new coronavirus testing protocols, people who had taken both the doses, will receive special symbols on their Al Hosn App- – ‘E’ . People who had completed a minimum of 28 days after taking the second dose will get a ‘E’ sign and ‘golden star’ for the volunteers of the clinical trial. With either ‘E’ or a golden star, a person is exempted from both the new travel norms implemented in Abu Dhabi.