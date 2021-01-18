‘Mann Ki Baat’: Prime Minister to address the nation On January 31

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation through Mann Ki Baat radio programme at 11 AM on January 31. This is the 73rd episode of the monthly radio programme.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to share inspiring anecdotes for this. The Prime Minister will be referring to some of them in the programme too.

People can share their views in the NaMo app or MyGov Open Forum. They can also dial the toll-free number 1800-11-7800 and record their message for the Prime Minister in either Hindi or English. People can also give a missed call on 1922 and follow the link received in SMS to directly give their suggestions to the Prime Minister.