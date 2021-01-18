The actual number of people who have received the Covid vaccine in the country has been released

New Delhi: The actual number of people receiving the Covid vaccine in the country has been released. On the second day of the coronavirus vaccination drive, 17,000 people were vaccinated at 553 centers in six states, the health ministry said. Vaccinations were conducted in Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Manipur, and Tamil Nadu today. On Saturday, 1.91 lakh people were vaccinated at 3,006 centers across India.

The Center has directed the States and Union Territories to plan the distribution of Covid vaccinations four days a week so as not to disrupt regular health services. As it is Sunday, only six states have distributed vaccinations. However, Health Minister K. K. Shailaja said that no one who received the vaccine in Kerala on the first day had any side effects. On the first day, 8062 health workers received the Covid vaccine. The Health Minister also informed that the preparations for the continuous vaccination centers in Kerala have been completed.

