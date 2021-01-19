Rajini Makkal Mandram; ‘Members free to resign and join other parties’, says Rajinikanth

The Rajini Makkal Mandram (RMM) in a comment on Monday said the members are free to resign and join other political parties. Three district secretaries of the Rajini Makkal Mandram and senior office-bearers joined the DMK in the presence of party president M.K. Stalin on Sunday.

A DMK press release confirmed that Thoothukudi district secretary A. Joseph Stalin, Ramanathapuram district secretary K. Senthil Selvananth, Theni district secretary R. Ganesan, IT wing leader K. Saravanan, Ramanathapuram district deputy secretary A. Senthilvel and traders’ union secretary S. Muruganandam joined the party.

This is days after Rajinikanth declared his decision not to attempt into politics. In the statement, Rajinikanth’s RMM said members can join any other party provided they resign from the present post at RMM.