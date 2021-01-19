Rottweiler attacks and kills farm worker in TN….

A shocking incident took place at Chidambaram near Cuddalore in Tamil Nadu. 58-year-old employee was bitten to death by Rottweiler dogs. Jeevanandam, a native of Vallampadugai, was killed.

Jeevanandam was a farm worker on a ten acre farm. He has been an employee of this farm since 2013. The farm is owned by Congress leader N Vijayasundaram. Vijayasundaram bought two Rottweiler dogs three years ago to strengthen the guard at the farm. Jeevanandam’s method was to feed the dogs as soon as they reached the garden in the morning. But on Tuesday Jeevanandam came to feed the dogs at evening. He was attacked by dogs who did not get food at the right time.

Jeevanandam tried to run away but was bitten on the head by dogs. Vijayasundaram was informed about the incident by other workers in the plantation. Jeevanandam’s wife Kavitha lodged a complaint with the police over his death. Police have launched an investigation into the death.

The Rottweiler is a breed of dog that has been banned from breeding in Spain, Italy, France, Portugal, Romania, Ukraine, Russia and Israel due to unpredictable behavior. The Rottweiler is a banned dog in many states in the United States. But there are still no restrictions on Rottweiler breeding in India.