Blast in a multi-storey building in Madrid; Two killed and several injured

Madrid: A bomb exploded at a multi-storey building in the Spanish capital, Madrid. The initial conclusion was that the gas leak was the cause of the explosion. Madrid Mayor Jose Luis has announced that two people have been killed in an accident. Several people were reportedly injured. Rescue work is progressing on the spot. The bomber struck shortly afternoon in front of a police station.

Madrid emergency services said they had deployed rescue workers, firefighters, and police at the scene. Nine fire crews and 11 ambulances were dispatched to the scene with hundreds of police and rescuers filling the street, which was completely closed off to traffic and pedestrians, AFP correspondents said. “At least four floors have been affected by the explosion in the building in Calle Toledo,” the emergency services tweeted.

Also read: This man has not bathed for 67 years; ate rotten meat of animals when hungry….