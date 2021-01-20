“Farmers who commit suicide are cowards”: State Agriculture Minister

Agriculture Minister in Karnataka , BC Patil has ignited controversy by saying that those farmers who commit suicide are cowards.

“The policies of the government are not the cause for their extreme decisions. Not only farmers, but even industrialists die by suicide. All suicides cannot be described as farmers’ suicide,” said Patil in Mysuru.

“Farmers who commit suicide are cowards. Only a coward who can’t take care of his wife and children commits suicide. When we have fallen in the water, we have to swim and win,” BC Patil added.

Hundreds of farmers have been protesting against the three newly enacted farm laws – Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.