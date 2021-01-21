Ayurvedic treatment in Qatar; Proudly the first license for a Malayalee doctor….

Doha: Qatar launches Ayurvedic treatment. A Malayalee doctor has got the first license in the country. Dr. Rashmi Vijayakumar, a Malayalee Ayurveda doctor, was the first to get a license to practice Ayurveda in the country. Rashmi, a native of Thiruvananthapuram, is also the first Indian doctor to be licensed to practice Ayurveda in Qatar.

In 2016, the Qatari Ministry of Public Health approved alternative therapies such as Ayurveda, Homeopathy, Nerve Therapy and Acupuncture. But it was only a few months ago that Ayurvedic doctors started issuing work licenses. With the approval of the Government of Qatar for Ayurvedic treatment, the investment opportunities in the field of Ayurvedic medicine in India are high. Yousuf AL Jaber, chairman of the International Business Delegation Summit, called on Indian investors to work with Qatari companies to increase investment.

The Remedy Ayurveda Center for Physiotherapy Center, in Qatar, is the first government-recognized Ayurvedic treatment center in the country. The treatment is provided under the guidance of Dr. Reshmi. Currently, treatments like Kizhi and Dhara are available at the Remedy Center. It is also licensed to dispense certain drugs, including oil. Permission to operate at full capacity will be granted shortly. With this, the best Ayurvedic treatment for both expatriates will be available in Doha, Dr. Reshmi told the leading media.