Three more arrested for breaking home quarantine in Qatar…

The delegated authorities arrested three persons who violated the terms of the home quarantine, which they pledged to follow on Wednesday. They are legally accountable to abide by the laws in association with the procedures of the health authorities in the country.

The arrest of the violators was conducted as a precautionary measure that prevails in the country. This is approved by health authorities represented in the Ministry of Public Health, to check the spread of the COVID-19. The designated authorities warned the citizens and residents under home quarantine to fully obey the Ministry of Public Health’s condition, to ensure their safety and the safety of others.

They also stated that anyone who breaks the quarantine will be subject to article no. 253 of law no. 11 of 2004, provisions of law no. 17 of 1990 on communicable diseases, and law no. 17 of 2002 on protecting society.