Big setback to TMC’: Another minister resigns from West Bengal cabinet

The ruling Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal has got another big setback. The senior leader of the party and West Bengal Forest Minister Rajib Banerjee resigned from the state cabinet. Banerjee did not revelaed the reason for his resignation from the Mamata Banerjee government.

“I regret to inform you that I hereby tender my resignation from my Office as Cabinet Minister being in charge of Forest Department on today, i.e., On 22nd of January, 2021,” Banerjee said in his letter to the Chief Minister.

Earlier Banerjee had complained that some leaders in the party are working against him. “There are a few leaders in the party who only exploit workers. They run false propaganda against me using some party workers,” he had said on January 16.