Covid-19 Update: 3529 new coronavirus cases reported in UAE

3529 new coronavirus cases were reported in UAE on Thursday. The Ministry of Health and Prevention has announced this. 3,901 new recoveries and 4 new deaths were also reported in UAE in the last 24 hours.

Thus the overall infection tally has surged to 267,258. The total recoveries mounted to 239,322. The death toll also climbed to 766. At present there are 27,170 active cases in the country.

163,285 new Covid-19 tests were conducted over 24 hours in UAE. UAE has vaccinated 84,919 residents against Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. the total doses administered now stands at 2.24 million. This takes the rate of doses per 100 people to 22.71.