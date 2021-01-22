Fire at the Serum Institute; The loss is reported to be Rs 1000 crore….

Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla said that the fire at the Pune headquarters of the Serum Institute on Thursday caused more than Rs 1,000 crore damage. The fire affected the production of vaccines. However, he added that the production of Covishield was going on smoothly.

He was talking to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray while visiting the Serum Institute. The Serum Institute will provide assistance of Rs 25 lakh each to the families of the 5 persons who died in the accident. He said the cause of the accident was being investigated.