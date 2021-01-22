Here are some tips to help you get rid of dark circles on your face….

Dark spots on the face are a problem that bothers many people. Here are some of the most effective tips to get rid of dark spots that irritate the skin and restore the radiance and beauty of the face.

Add a teaspoon of honey, a teaspoon of sugar and a little lemon juice to the face to get rid of dark circles. It is very good for reducing dark pigmentation and keeping the skin healthy at all times.

Mix one egg yolk, 1 tsp honey, a pinch of turmeric and 3 drops of rose water. Apply on face for 15 minutes. Once dry, rinse with cold water. This pack can be applied two or three times a week. This face mask is the best to fight against acne. Its anti-bacterial properties can inactivate the bacteria that cause acne.