Actor-Krav Maga instructor dies in Chennai due to freak accident at home

Chennai: Tamil actor and martial arts teacher Sreeram, famously recognized as ‘Krav Maga’ Sreeram, died in his residence in Chennai on Saturday following a sports accident. Sreeram recently viewed in the movie-series Sillu Karupatti on an OTT platform, died after he fell in his house and endured deadly wounds. The 60-year-old was famous as a Krav Maga instructor, a method of self-defense martial art from Israel, and had administered practice concourses for the Tamil Nadu Police, as well as the Chennai city police. He had also instructed remarked actors such as Amala Paul and Anurag Kashyap.

Sreeram debuted in mainstream movies as an actor with Sillu Karupatti, in which he performed Navaneethan, a widower, who falls for Yashoda, a spinster performed by famous Bharatanatyam dancer Leela Samson. Several personalities showed shock over his death and took social media to condole the actor’s passing away. Senior IPS officer Davidson Devasirvatham took to Facebook to write a heartfelt adieu to Sreeram and recalled fond memories with the martial arts trainer.

In a recent interview, ‘Krav Maga’ Sreeram looked elated with the way the audience received his movie and that he next wanted to do an action movie.“Already after seeing Sillu Karupatti, people are calling me for soft roles. But I am looking at some roles where I can use my Krav Maga skills as well. Now, I actually want to do some action (laughs). I think, instead of waiting for others to develop a script, I’ll develop a script outline myself,” he had told the newspaper,” he said.