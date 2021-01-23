Clashes erupted between BJP-TMC workers, several vehicles torched

Several vehicles were torched after clash erupted between BJP and Trinamool Congress workers in Howrah, West Bengal. The violence erupted just ahead the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the state. BJP alleged that the TMC workers had attacked a BJP rally. BJP and TMC has organised several programmes on Saturday to mark the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

“Our workers were attacked today. If TMC wants this kind of politics, then, an answer will be given to them in the same language”, said a BJP leader.

West Bengal: Bharatiya Janata Party workers attacked allegedly by TMC workers in Howrah BJP local leader says, "Our workers were attacked today. If TMC wants this kind of politics, then, an answer will be given to them in the same language". pic.twitter.com/rFPblRlIoi — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address ‘Parakram Diwas’ celebrations to commemorate the 125th birth anniversary of Subhas Chandra Bose in Kolkata. The union government had recently decided to celebrate Bose’s birthday every year as ‘Parakram Diwas’ . Prime Minister Narendra Modi will preside over the inaugural function of the celebrations at Victoria Memorial in Kolkata.