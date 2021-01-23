US- Taliban deal to be reviewed; says Biden administration.

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan informed his Afghan counterpart that President Joe Biden’s administration will examine Washington’s peace agreement with the Taliban, the White House said on Friday.

Mr. Sullivan made clear the United States’ aim to review the February 2020 US-Taliban agreement, including to evaluate whether the Taliban was living up to its promises to cut ties with terrorist groups, to lessen violence in Afghanistan, and to join in meaningful discussions with the Afghan government and other stakeholders,”

It was further stated that Sullivan showed America’s desire that “all Afghan leaders embrace this historic opportunity for peace and stability.” The National Security Advisors considered the United States’ support for preserving the extraordinary gains made by Afghan women, girls, and minority groups as part of the peace process.