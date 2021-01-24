Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address World Economic Forum

Prime Minister Narendra Modi may address the World Economic Forum. Narendra Modi is expected to address the WEF on January 28th. Prime Minister will address WEF via video conferencing.

The WEF 2021 will be held virtually from January 26 to 29 at Davos in Switzerland. The theme of the meeting is “The Great Reset”. The 51st World Economic Forum Annual Meeting will discuss the need to build the foundations of the global economic and social system for a more fair, sustainable and resilient future. WEF has also scheduled an extraordinary meeting this year in Singapore, from May 13 and 16.

“We only have one planet and we know that climate change could be the next global disaster with even more dramatic consequences for humankind. We have to decarbonize the economy in the short window still remaining and bring our thinking and behaviour once more into harmony with nature,” said Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum in a statement.