Air Arabia launches new flight service

Egypt based airline company, Air Arabia Egypt has announced that it will launch flight operation to Doha in Qatar. The flights to Qatar’s capital city will resumed from February 2,2021. Air Arabia Egypt will operate service to Doha from Alexandria in Egypt. Air Arabia Egypt informed that passengers can book their tickets by visiting Air Arabia’s website, by calling the call centre or through travel agencies.

Earlier Qatar Airways, the national air carrier of Qatar has resumed service to Egypt. Qatar Airways has started flight services to Cairo from Doha from January 18.. The second service to Alexandria, Egypt’s second biggest city will begin from January 25.

Also Read: UAE announces new residency policy

Earlier, Egypt has decided to open its airspace to Qatar. Egyptian Civil Aviation Authority announced that airspace of the country will be opened for flights to and from Qatar.

Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Bahrain have already opened their airspaces to Qatari flights in line with the GCC agreement. Earlier, 4 gulf countries has lifted the blockade imposed on Qatar. Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain and Egypt had lifted the blockade on Qatar. The full deal was signed at the annual summit of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).