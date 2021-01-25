“Solar sex scandal” ; Kerala govt hands over the case to CBI

The misconduct united around a counterfeit solar energy firm called Team Solar established in 2013 by an alleged fraud woman named Saritha Nair and second husband, Biju Radhakrishnan, who bragged of their connections with the Kerala CM’s office and conned people out of money by seeking advances with the guarantee of making them business associates or proposing to fix solar power units.

Kerala’s Party of India (Marxist)-led government on Sunday surprisingly determined to give over an investigation of the Team Solar scandal, which nearly headed to the downfall of the Oomen Chandy government seven years ago, to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) just months before of assembly elections due to take place in the state. The progress came after Sri. Oomen Chandy was made chief of the Congress party’s election administration committee for the ballots. Sri. Oomen Chandy was then the Kerala CM. With the transfer of the case to the CBI, the Left Front government has assured that two women Sariths Nair and Swapna Suresh, the principal suspect in a gold smuggling scam unearthed in July will be among the principal roles in the drive for the assembly elections due in April-May.

The opposition Congress said it was a politically motivated move by the Pinarayi Vijayan regime with a focus on the assembly elections. The party will administer with it legislatively and politically, it said. Nair appealed Vijayan last week charging that she was still to obtain justice in sexual assault cases she registered against many Congress leaders and asked for an inquiry by a central agency. The government instigated promptly to counter the opposition’s campaign against it over the gold smuggling racket by serving on the request. The solar scandal surfaced in 2014 and 60 cases were filed against Saritha Nair and her husband. Chandy dismissed two of his private secretaries and the state public relations director when their names appeared up in the case.

Read more; Rahul Gandhi speaking ‘strategically’ how to defeat China without using army, navy and airforce

The administration also ordered a judicial committee to investigate the matter. Interestingly, Saritha Nair was convicted in at last six cases and is out on bail. In the 2019 parliament elections, she endeavored to take on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Kerala’s Wayanad, but her proposal papers were refused because of her sentence. Last year, the Supreme Court rejected an appeal by her interrogating Gandhi’s election and inflicted a penalty of rupees 10,000 on her.