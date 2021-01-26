India’s economy will boost; IMF report… Read more!!!

New Delhi: The IMF World Economic Outlook Growth Projection reports that the country’s GDP growth rate, which plummeted to minus 8% following the Covid lockdown, is expected to rise.

The latest report released in January predicts India’s economic recovery. The GDP growth rate is projected to fall to minus 8% in 2020 and to 11% in 2021, according to the IMF forecast. According to the report, China’s growth rate is expected to reach 8.3% from 2.3% .The rest of the world is on the path to recovery.