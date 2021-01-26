Storm-Eloise; Thirteen dead, thousands homeless.

The death toll from storm Eloise mounted to at least 13 on Monday after heavy winds, rain and flooding destroyed buildings, drowned crops, and displaced thousands in parts of southern Africa. Eloise rose from a cyclone to a tropical storm after making landfall in central Mozambique on Saturday but continued to drop rain on Zimbabwe, eSwatini, South Africa, and Botswana.

Six people died in Mozambique, while the number of uprooted people rose to more than 8,000, with thousands of homes destroyed or flooded. A five-year-old child died in South Africa’s eastern Mpumalanga province after being swept away. The death toll stood at two in eSwatini, three in Zimbabwe, and one in Madagascar.

Zimbabwe’s national water authority also warned that dams were spilling over and could cause floods further downstream.