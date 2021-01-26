Suriya film ‘Soorarai Pottru’ ready for Oscar competition…

The Tamil movie ‘Soorarai Pottru’ starring Suriya will compete in the Oscars. The cast of the film shared on social media the joy of competing in the Oscars. The film will compete for Best Actor, Best Actress and Best Director. Released on Amazon Prime, the film received rave reviews.

Soorarai Pottru is a film directed by Sudha Kongara based on the life of GR Gopinath, the founder of Air Deccan, who made domestic air travel affordable. Due to the Covid crisis, it was released on Amazon Prime instead of the theatrical release