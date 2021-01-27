The British variant of covid; Many staff at Czech hospital infected..

A hospital in the Czech Republic has reported multiple cases of the new variant of the coronavirus first recognized in Britain and supposed to be more infectious. Lab testing reveals that the strain is creating an “unusually aggressive spread” of the virus among hospital staff, according to the head of the city hospital in Slany, some 30 kilometers north-west of Prague.

It is not clear how the virus reached the hospital, which does not have any patients from Britain.

Some 80 members of the hospital’s staff of 400 are currently in quarantine after contracting the virus, though not all have the variant that first emerged in Britain. Most of the staff had already got their first dose of the vaccine against COVID-19, although this does not provide total protection.

Across the country, officials declared 6,910 new cases in the past day. That brings the total number of cases in the Czech Republic to 946,946 since the pandemic began, and the death toll to 15,618.