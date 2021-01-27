Chennai Metro; 9-km long new extension to open next month.

The 9-km stretch of Chennai Metro, combining Washermanpet to Wimco Nagar, is likely to be opened for commercial operations next month.

The testing of signaling systems was finished on January 18 and 19. Chennai Metro officials had conducted the trial run and testing over the last couple of months. They had sent the test report to the German company, which had developed the signaling software and after due certification process, the new line will open for passengers.

The Commissioner of Railway Safety (CMRS) is likely to examine the line on January 31, February 2, and February 3. A team from CMRS arrived in Chennai on Monday. Ten rakes, manufactured at Sri City, are to be used for operations on this stretch. The line is part of CMRL’s Phase I (Blue Line) Extension Project, the cost of which is estimated at Rs 3,770 crore.

In December, last year, CMRL officials had confirmed the trial run of the Diesel Locomotive vehicle successfully. A total of 9.051km were met during the trial run, on both upline, and down line.

The Metro line from Washermanpet to Wimco Nagar is a continuation of the phase-1 corridor, connecting Washermanpet to the airport, via Annasalai, with nine stations in total – Washermanpet, Sir Thegaraya College, Korukupet, Tondiarpet, Toll Gate, Thangal, Gowri Ashram, Thiruvottiyur, and Wimco Nagar.