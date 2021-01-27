Flag incident, a ‘Symbolic protest’; says actor Deep Sidhu.

Amid an extensive outrage over protesters hoisting a religious flag at the Red Fort during the tractor rally on Republic Day, actor Deep Sidhu, who was present during the incident, attempted to justify their action, saying they did not remove the national flag and had put up the ‘Nishan Sahib’ as a symbolic protest.

The ‘Nishan Sahib’ flag, a symbol of the Sikh religion, is seen at all Gurdwara complexes.

In a video posted on Facebook on Tuesday evening, Sidhu claimed it was not a planned move and that they should not be given any communal color or named as fundamentalists or hardliners.

