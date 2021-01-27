Shraddha Srinath mocks patriarchy while wishing Varun Dhawan on his wedding.

Actor Shraddha Srinath on her Instagram page congratulated Varun Dhawan after he got married to his longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal on Sunday. And she used the opportunity to slam the underlying sexism in the film industry.

“Another good actor bites the dust. Sad that we will not see him on screen again. Obviously his wife and in laws will not be okay with him acting with other heroines. Maybe he will switch to doing male-oriented films? But how to balance personal life and work-life ya. Tough. Will miss him. Congratulations though, Varun,” she posted on her Instagram story.

For long, critics have claimed women actors come with an expiry date. It was earlier believed that even top female actors would lose their value factor soon after getting married. So Shraddha used humor to put the spotlight on this conservative view of society while wishing the newlyweds.

However, Shraddha Srinath’s statements seem to have annoyed some fans of Varun Dhawan. In her latest Instagram story, she has explained the reason behind her sarcastic remarks.

“I took a jibe at patriarchy yesterday. I merely switched genders. And it sounded like a joke, right? It sounded absurd to you all when I said an actor will have to retire from work because he’s getting married. Why doesn’t it sound just as absurd when the same assumptions are made about an actress? ” she asked.