DGCA announces its decision on resuming internatio0nal flight service

The civil aviation authority in India, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has announced its decision on resuming international commercial flight service to and from India. The DGCA has extended the suspension on international commercial flight service to and from India once again. The suspension of scheduled international passenger flights has been extended till February 28.

India has suspended all international flights to and from the country on March 23 citing the Covid-19 situation. The suspension has been then extended many times. Only, special international flights under the Vande Bharat Mission started operation since May. And international flight under bilateral “air bubble” arrangements with selected countries has started since July.

India has formed air bubble pacts with around 24 countries including the US, the UK, the UAE, Kenya, Bhutan and France. Under an air bubble pact between two countries, special international flights can be operated by their airlines between their territories.