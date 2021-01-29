Igloo-cafe; Kashmir’s Gulmarg ski resort lures tourists with an innovative idea.

Tourists in Kashmir’s Gulmarg ski resort have a new place to ‘chill’ out, an igloo cafe that serves hot food and drinks on tables made of ice and snow. Staff at Kolahoi Green Heights hotel on the Indian-administered side of the region took motivation from Arctic shelters and added a few local touches, an arched door, and patterns on the curved walls.

The long-running dispute in the Himalayan region has hit Kashmir’s once-booming leisure industry. But crowds still come to its snow-bound slopes every winter.

The igloo, 26 feet around and 15 feet high, contains four tables with ample room for 16 guests. Kashmir is claimed in full but ruled in part by nuclear arch-rivals India and Pakistan.