UN Secretary General praises India for production and distribution of Covid vaccine… Read more!!!

New York: UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has praised India’s ability to develop a vaccine. He said India was playing an important role in the global vaccination campaign. He was speaking to reporters.

India is doing the biggest service in the world. Indigenously developed vaccines are being produced in large quantities in India. “We sincerely hope that India will play all necessary role in making the global vaccination campaign a success,” he said.

India has sent the vaccine to Sri Lanka free of cost. Guterres said Rajapaksa’s words were “thank you Modi G”. “I think India has the largest production capacity in the world today. I hope the world understands that India needs to make full use of this service,” he said.