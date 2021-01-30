Another country extends suspension of flights

An European country has extended the suspension of flights. Italy has extended the suspension of flights to and from Brazil. The suspension of flights is extended until February 15. This was announced by Italy’s Health Minister Roberto Speranza.

“I signed a new order pushing back the blockage of flights from Brazil and the ban to enter Italy to all those who have been through the country in 14 previous days,” said Roberto Speranza.

Italy has suspended flights from and to Brazil in January 16. The flights were suspended after a new strain of muted Covid-19 virus has been detected in the American country.