Commodity market: Gold prices rise again in the state….

Kochi: Gold prices have risen in the state. The sovereign has risen by Rs 120. The price of a sovereign gold is Rs 36,640. Gold prices have remained unchanged for the past two days. There has been a huge fluctuation in prices this month. The lowest monthly price was Rs 36,400 on the 16th. The highest price recorded in January was 38,400.

Today, the gram price has dropped by Rs 15 to Rs 4,580. According to market sources, gold prices are likely to remain volatile in the coming days.