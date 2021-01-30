Massive fire breaks out in Abu Dhabi

A massive fire broke out in Abu Dhabi on Saturday evening. The fire broke in the Mina area in the emirate. Several units of Abu Dhabi Civil Defence, paramedics and Abu Dhabi police has been rushed to the spot. The fire fighting operation is underway. The area has been cordoned off.

The fire broke out in the Mina fish market. There are also several seafood and grill restaurants in the area. Boats are also docked in the area.