The night curfew in four cities of Gujarat has been extended till February 15….

Ahmedabad: The night curfew imposed in four cities of Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot in Gujarat has been extended till February 15 to curb the spread of Covid. Curfew time reduced to one hour. The curfew is from 11 pm to 6 am.

Gujarat Additional Chief Secretary for Home Affairs Pankaj Kumar said the Covid cure rate in the state was 96.94%. Night curfews have been imposed in four cities, including Ahmedabad, since last December, due to a sharp rise in Covid cases following the Diwali celebrations. Currently, only 3,589 Covid patients are being treated in the state. So far, 2,60,901 people have been diagnosed with the disease in the state.

The state government has also increased the number of people attending weddings from 100 to 200. Up to 50% of the seats in the halls can be filled by people. The Additional Chief Secretary said that they would provide guidance on weddings, places of worship, shopping malls, hotels, cinema theaters, swimming pools, gymnasiums, schools and colleges.