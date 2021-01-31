Health experts say Candida Auris will arrive following Covid….

New York: Health experts say a fungal infection could be following the Covid epidemic. Experts say a fungal infection called Candida auris is the most likely to be spread.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the fungus can be fatal once it enters the bloodstream. Studies show that they can even cause death. According to the report, the fungus can be transmitted to the bloodstream through tubes that normally enter the body in health care settings.

Candida auris was first reported in 2009. According to Johanna Rhodes, an epidemiologist at Imperial College London, antifungal drugs have little effect. But this is a matter of concern. The same fungus was prevalent in England in 2016. He explained that this fungus cannot be prevented by medicine.

Candida auris is considered to be one of the most frightening. The main reason for this is that it can last a long time on inert surfaces. However, no one knows where this fungus came from. It is suspected to have originated from Black Lake. Experts say it is crucial to develop better weapons before diseases like Candida auris become the next pandemic.