Testing of vaccines for children is in progress: Serum Institute Director.

Kochi: Serum Institute Director PC Nambiar said that the testing of vaccines for children is in progress. The second phase of the vaccine, which can be given to children immediately after birth, has been tested. He hopes to have these delivered by October.

The new version of Covid vaccine will arrive in June. These vaccines are also effective against genetically modified viruses. The Serum Institute has applied to the Central Government for commercial distribution of the vaccine. He also said that the sale should be allowed in areas where Covid is more prevalent.

The Serum Institute currently produces one billion vaccines a month. It will soon reach Rs 20 crore. No side effects are currently reported for Covid vaccine. Mask and sanitizer should be used even after taking the Covid vaccine. “People who are not vaccinated are more likely to get the disease,” he said.