“Wife will be eligible for family pension even if she kills husband”; Says High court

In an extraordinary decision, the Punjab and Haryana High Court lately announced that the wife would be eligible for family pension even if she kills her husband. The verdict was issued during the listening of a petition registered by one Baljeet Kaur of Ambala who informed the court that her husband Tarsem Singh was a Haryana government employee who passed away in 2008. In 2009, she was arrested for murder and was later sentenced in 2011.

“Nobody butchers the hen giving golden eggs. The wife cannot be deprived of the family pension even if she murders her husband. Family pension is a welfare scheme that was launched to provide financial help to the family in the event of a government employee’s death. Wife is entitled to family pension even if she is convicted in a criminal case,” the court remarked while listening to a case on January 25.

Baljeet Kaur was receiving the family pension till 2011 but the Haryana government suspended the pension shortly after her sentence. The Punjab and Haryana High Court while initiating by the Haryana government mandate has ordered the concerned department to issue the petitioner’s family pension within two months on with the pending dues. The wife is qualified for a family pension under CCS (Pension) Rules, 1972 after her husband’s demise. The widow of a government servant is also eligible to obtain the family pension even after remarriage.