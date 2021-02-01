Another Trinamool Congress MLA left the party

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress continues to drop out. Diamond Harbor MLA Dipak Haldar also left the party. He is a two-time MLA. There has been no freedom of action for the past four years. He said he was resigning to fulfill his responsibility to the people. Amid the ongoing exits from TMC ahead of the assembly polls, Haldar lashed out at the party leadership for “not allowing him to work for the masses”.

“I am a two-time MLA. But since 2017, I am not allowed to work properly for the masses. Despite informing the leadership, no action was taken to improve the situation. I am not informed about any party program. I am answerable to the people of my constituency and supporters. So I have decided to quit the party. I will send my resignation to the district and state president soon,” he said.