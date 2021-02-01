Hrithik Roshan to star in the Indian version of the spy drama ‘The Night Manager’.

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan will soon start shooting for the Indian adaptation of John Le Carre’s spy drama The Night Manager. The actor will play an Indian variant of the Jonathan Pine character, who was acted by Tom Hiddleston in the 2016 adaptation, which aired on the BBC and AMC, and was produced by The Ink Factory.

The upcoming Indian adaptation, which is planned to go into production in April and will be shot in Mumbai, is being produced by Banijay Asia. Some foreign locations will follow after travel becomes easier. Executives close to the project told an official announcement can be expected soon. Although not confirmed yet, the Indian version of the spy drama is expected to premiere on Indian streamer Disney Plus Hotstar.

Sandeep Modi, who co-created and co-directed the popular Hotstar series Aarya, will be steering the forthcoming Indian adaptation. The Night Manager is a 1993 novel by British author John Le Carre. The story orbits around the night manager of a luxury hotel, a retired soldier, who is recruited by a government spying organization, to infiltrate the inner circle of an arms dealer.