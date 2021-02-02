27 EU governments agree to tighten border restrictions. Know more!!

The 27 EU governments agreed on Monday to toughen border restrictions for travelers entering the bloc. The travelers are required to submit proof of negative Covid-19 tests not more than 72 hours before departure.

This also applies to travelers who come to the bloc on journeys considered essential, such as for urgent family or professional reasons. Non-essential travel is already largely forbidden, although exemptions apply to EU citizens or their family members. However, if tests prior to departure are not possible, travelers should be permitted to do the test on arriving in the bloc, according to the recommendation.