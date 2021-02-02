A dog putting various scary face ‘expressions’ in front of a mirror. Video goes viral

Animals are the ones who get our attention by bringing out the weird nature. Especially domestic animals. We all laughed when we saw so many such videos. Now a dog is laughing again. A pet dog sat in front of a mirror on the wall in his hooman’s bedroom and practiced making scary faces is going viral now.

The video was shared by Danny Deraney, a Twitter user. The length of the video is 24 seconds. “This dog is practicing faces in the mirror and I am dead,” Danny Deraney said in the caption of his post.