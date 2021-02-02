“Aatmanirbharta” becomes the word of the year 2020 ; Oxford

New Delhi: ‘Aatmanirbharta’ signifying self-reliance has been identified by Oxford Languages as its Hindi word of the year 2020 as it “validated the day-to-day achievements of the countless Indians who administered with and survived the dangers of a pandemic”.The word was decided by an advisory panel of language experts Kritika Agrawal, Poonam Nigam Sahay, and Imogen Foxell.

The Oxford Hindi word of the year is a word or phrase that is judged to indicate the ethos, mood, or preoccupations of the passing year, and have enduring potential as a name of cultural significance. In a remark, Oxford Languages said in the early months of the pandemic when Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated India’s COVID-19 recovery package, he highlighted the requirement to become self-reliant as a nation, as an economy, as a society, and as individuals, in a request to navigate the dangers of the pandemic.

There was a huge improvement in the practice of ‘aatmanirbharta’ after the Prime Minister’s address, highlighting its enhanced influence as an expression and idea in the public vocabulary of India, it said. One of the standout accomplishments of the whole ‘Aatmanirbhar’ Bharat or self-reliant India campaign is the large-scale production of the COVID-19 vaccine in India. During the Republic Day parade, the Department of Biotechnology emphasized the ‘Aatmanirbhar’ Bharat drive and exhibited the COVID-19 vaccine development process in its tableau at Rajpath.

“In an unprecedented year, ‘aatmanirbharta’ found resonance with a wide cross-section of people as it is seen to be an answer to the revival of a COVID-impacted economy,” said Oxford University Press India managing director Sivaramakrishnan Venkateswaran. Ms. Agrawal said between various interesting and subjective entries received, ‘aatmanirbharta’ endured out because it approved the day-to-day accomplishments of the infinite Indians who administered with and sustained the risks of a pandemic.

This word “gives a voice to the strength displayed by young and old alike in dealing with extended periods of isolation, lack of familial support, loss of livelihoods and other difficulties through sheer determination and self-reliance”, she said. Previous Hindi words of the year are Aadhaar (2017), Nari Shakti (2018), and Samvidhaan (2019). While the Hindi word of the year has vast depth for the year in which it was adopted, it doesn’t suggest that the word will automatically advance into any Oxford dictionaries.